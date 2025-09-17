NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

