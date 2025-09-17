NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock valued at $237,536,372. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CART shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CART

Maplebear Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.