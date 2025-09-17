NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 6,645.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,037.50. This represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

