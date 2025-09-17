NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

