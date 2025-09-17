NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF $EIPI

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIPI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EIPI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

About FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

