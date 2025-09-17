NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,163,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 118,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,639,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY opened at $305.89 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.02 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

