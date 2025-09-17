NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

