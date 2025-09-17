NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1,216.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

