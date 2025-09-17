NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.