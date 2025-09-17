NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $4,217.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,008.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,786.61.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price (up previously from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,315.10.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

