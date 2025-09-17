NBC Securities Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

