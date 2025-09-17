NBC Securities Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $155.18 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

