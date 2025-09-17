NBC Securities Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $321.39 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

