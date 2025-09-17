NBC Securities Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $34.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

