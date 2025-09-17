NBC Securities Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of AWI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $200.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

