NBC Securities Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1%

DE opened at $468.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

