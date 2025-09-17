NBC Securities Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NetApp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp Announces Dividend

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.