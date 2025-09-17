NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,426,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after buying an additional 2,471,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2%

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

