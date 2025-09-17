NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

