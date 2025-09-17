NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.