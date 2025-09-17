NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.