NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,612 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at $16,265,256.53. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

