NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

