NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,917,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

ACIW opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

