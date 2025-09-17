NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hershey by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,092,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $193.40 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

