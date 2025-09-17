NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,263,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

