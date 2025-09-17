NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $477.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

