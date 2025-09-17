NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

