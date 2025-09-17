NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.46.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

