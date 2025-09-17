NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,793 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 64.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 140.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 26.7% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

