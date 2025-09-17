NBC Securities Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 24.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,444,000 after buying an additional 389,005 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,323,000 after buying an additional 107,240 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.1% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after buying an additional 224,999 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 69.3% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

