NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,410 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ADT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.ADT’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

