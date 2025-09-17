NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $107.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

