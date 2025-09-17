NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.