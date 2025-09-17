NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Reliant Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 136.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

