NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $425.97 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.33.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

