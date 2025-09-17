Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:PI opened at $193.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,395.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Impinj’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,595,260.70. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 425.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.