Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 10,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

