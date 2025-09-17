New Mountain Finance’s (NMFC) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.75. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $9.78 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein acquired 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,474.70. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 311.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 44.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 360.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

