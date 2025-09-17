NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 15.3% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

