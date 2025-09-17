NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Norway Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

