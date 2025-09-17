NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

