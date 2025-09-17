NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

