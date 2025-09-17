NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

