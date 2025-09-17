O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $105.39 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,485.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,833.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 83,112 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,271.7% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.