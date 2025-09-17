Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 252,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 116,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

