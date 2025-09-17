Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

