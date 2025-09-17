Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $35.05. 118,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,414,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $193,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,109.01. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.45. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,048. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 89.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 681,190 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 296,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 91,814 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

