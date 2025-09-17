Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,941,171 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,281.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,447.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,415.50.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.57.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

