Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

